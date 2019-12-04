Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
22:30
England:
Premier League
Southampton
1 : 0
Norwich
1st Half
- 25:32
22'
Danny Ings
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019