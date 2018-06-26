|26/06/18
|22:00
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - Preliminary Round
|SP La Fiorita
|0 : 1
|Lincoln Red Imps FC
|1st Half - 25:39
|Knock out.
Referee : Jorgen Burchardt (DEN).
Assistant referees : Heine Sorensen (DEN) & Niels Hoeg (DEN).
Fourth official : Michael Johansen (DEN).
MATCH SUMMARY : La Fiorita European record: W0 D1 L11. Sammarinese side have scored only 1 UEFA goal to date. Lincoln beat Celtic 1-0 in last Victoria Stadium UEFA game. Losers meet Spartaks Jurmala or Crvena zvezda in #UEL 2QR.