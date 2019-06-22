22/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
Spain U21
3 : 0
Poland U21
1st Half
- 39:11
17'
Pablo Fornals
1 - 0
35'
Mikel Oyarzabal
2 - 0
39'
Fabian
3 - 0
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
6
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
6
3
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
9
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019