|06/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Spain
|3 : 0
|Albania
|1st Half - 40:36
|Venue: Rico Perez, Alicante. Referee : Aleksei Eskov (RUS).
Assistant referees : Dmitri Mosyakin (RUS) & Igor Demeshko (RUS).
Fourth official : Kirill Levnikov (RUS).
MATCH SUMMARY : Spain, assured of a top 2 finish, will qualify if they better Italys result. Spain are 3 points ahead of the Azzurri at the top of GROUP G. Diego Costa & Nolito scored in the reverse fixture (2-0) a year ago.