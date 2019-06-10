10/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Spain
0 : 0
Sweden
1st Half
- 37:22
24'
Jordi Alba
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
0
78%
Ball Possession
22%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
