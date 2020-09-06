Livescore Match Center
06/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A
Spain
3 : 0
Ukraine
Half Time
3'
Sergio Ramos (pen)
1 - 0
29'
Sergio Ramos
2 - 0
32'
Ansu Fati
3 - 0
37'
Rodri
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
1
9
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
11
3
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
0
71%
Ball Possession
29%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
8
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement