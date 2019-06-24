24/06/19
19:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Round 16
Spain W
1 : 1
USA W
2nd Half
- 53:35
0 - 1
Megan Rapinoe (pen)
7'
9'
Jennifer Hermoso
1 - 1
Megan Rapinoe
37'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
10
11
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
10
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
9
6
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019