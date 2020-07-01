Livescore Match Center
01/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
SPAL
1 : 0
AC Milan
1st Half
- 23:11
13'
Mattia Valoti
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
2
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
