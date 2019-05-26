26/05/19
21:35
Italy:
Serie A
SPAL
2 : 2
AC Milan
2nd Half
- 59:22
0 - 1
Hakan Calhanoglu
18'
0 - 2
Franck Kessie
23'
Ignazio Abate
27'
28'
Francesco Vicari
1 - 2
37'
Kevin Bonifazi
53'
Mohamed Fares
2 - 2
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
16
12
Fouls
5
8
Free Kicks
12
2
Goals
2
9
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
3
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
8
3
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
16
2
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
1
