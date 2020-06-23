Livescore Match Center
23/06/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
SPAL
0 : 0
Cagliari
2nd Half
- 54:25
11'
Gabriel Strefezza
Artur Ionita
13'
Nahitan Nandez
37'
45'
Kevin Bonifazi
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
17
10
Fouls
7
11
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
4
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
9
3
Medical Treatment
6
2
Yellow Cards
3
