25/11/19
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
SPAL
1 : 1
Genoa
Finished
28'
Andrea Petagna
41'
Simone Missiroli
55'
Andrea Petagna (pen)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Stefano Sturaro
57'
Paolo Ghiglione
61'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
0
31
Cross Attacks
22
13
Fouls
14
16
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
2
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
5
6
Shots off Goal
4
6
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
27
Throwins
18
5
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
