Livescore Match Center
04/11/19
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
SPAL
0 : 0
Sampdoria
Half Time
Fabio Depaoli
29'
43'
Igor
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
13
7
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
