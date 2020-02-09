Livescore Match Center
09/02/20
13:30
Italy:
Serie A
SPAL
1 : 0
Sassuolo
Half Time
23'
Kevin Bonifazi
1 - 0
38'
Bryan Dabo
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
2
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
