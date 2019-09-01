Livescore Match Center
01/09/19
15:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam
0 : 2
Ajax
Half Time
0 - 1
Quincy Promes
25'
0 - 2
Hakim Ziyech
31'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
16
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019