27/10/19
16:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam
0 : 1
Utrecht
1st Half
- 45:00+
0 - 1
Jean-christophe Bahebeck (pen)
7'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
