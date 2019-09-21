Livescore Match Center
21/09/19
19:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam
4 : 0
Waalwijk
2nd Half
- 66:18
10'
Adil Auassar
15'
Bryan Smeets
1 - 0
43'
Ragnar Ache
2 - 0
48'
Halil Dervisoglu
3 - 0
60'
Mohamed Rayhi
4 - 0
Match Statistics
4
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
11
8
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
8
4
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
2
10
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
