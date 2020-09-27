Livescore Match Center
27/09/20
13:30
Italy:
Serie A
Spezia
0 : 1
Sassuolo
1st Half
- 14:35
0 - 1
Filip Djuricic
13'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
3
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement