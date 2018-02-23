|22/02/18
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 32
|* Sporting CP
|3 : 3
|FC Astana
|Finished
|First leg (3-1), agg. (6-4).
Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 50,044.
Referee : Tamas Bognar (HUN).
Assistant referees : Balas Buzas (HUN) & Theodoros Georgiou (HUN).
Fourth official : Peter Kobor (HUN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sporting came from behind to win 1st leg 3-1Astana are 1st Kazakh club in UEFA knockouts. Suspended for the match: Logvinenko (Astana).
Round of 16 draw takes place on 23/02/2018.