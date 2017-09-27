|27/09/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Sporting CP
|0 : 1
|FC Barcelona
|2nd Half - 75:28
|Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 50,044. MATCH SUMMARY : Both teams look to build on matchday one wins. Barcelona beat last seasons runners up Juve 3-0. Sporting CP triumphed 3-2 away to Olympiacos. Barcelona have lost 3 of last 4 UCL away games. Barcelona won home & away when sides met in 2008. Referee : Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU).
Assistant referees : Octavian Sovre (ROU) &