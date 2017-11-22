|22/11/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Sporting CP
|0 : 0
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|1st Half - 06:46
|Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 50,044.
Referee : Felix Zwayer (GER).
Assistant referees : Thorsten Schiffner (GER) & Marco Achmüller (GER).
Fourth official : Holger Henschel (GER).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sporting stay in contention for top 2 if they win. Olympiacos must win and hope Juve lose. A draw clinches at least 3rd for Sporting. Sporting won 3-2 in Piraeus on matchday 1.