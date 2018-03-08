|08/03/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|Sporting CP
|2 : 0
|Plzen
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 50,044.
Referee : Aleksei Kulbakov (BLR).
Assistant referees : Dmitri Zhuk (BLR) & Oleg Maslyanko (BLR).
Fourth official : Yury Khomchenko (BLR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Teams 1st meeting in European competition. Sporting CP have won 1/7 in UEFA competition. Plzen topped GROUP G, eliminated Partizan. Bruno Fernandes has 3 goals in 2 #UEL games. 2nd leg on 15 March.