30/08/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Stade Brestois 29
1 : 2
Marseille
Half Time
Boubacar Kamara
8'
0 - 1
Florian Thauvin
20'
0 - 2
Duje Caleta-car
27'
Jordan Amavi
30'
Nemanja Radonjic
45'
45'+1
Romain Faivre
1 - 2
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
3
18
Cross Attacks
5
8
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
8
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
