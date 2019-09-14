Livescore Match Center
14/09/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Stade Brestois 29
0 : 0
Rennes
2nd Half
- 77:03
Damien Da Silva
21'
50'
Mathias Autret
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
2
13
Cross Attacks
21
6
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
11
1
Offsides
2
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
7
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
20
Throwins
9
1
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
