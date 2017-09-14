|14/09/17
|21:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Steaua Bucuresti
|2 : 0
|Viktoria Plzen
|2nd Half - 46:44
|Venue: Arena Nationala. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 55,634. MATCH SUMMARY : The sides 1st met in this season UCL 3rd qualifying round. FCSB made up for a 2-2 home draw with a 4-1 win in Plzen. FCSB yet to lose at home against Czech opponents: W1 D4. Referee : Andris Treimanis (LVA).
Assistant referees : Haralds Gudermanis (LVA) & Aleksejs Spasjonnikovs (LVA).
Fourth official : Raimonds Tatriks (LVA).