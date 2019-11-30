Livescore Match Center
30/11/19
19:30
France:
Ligue 1
Strasbourg
1 : 1
Lyon
Half Time
22'
Youssouf Fofana
1 - 0
1 - 1
Maxwel Cornet
40'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
5
3
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
