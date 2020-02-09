Livescore Match Center
09/02/20
18:05
France:
Ligue 1
Strasbourg
0 : 0
Reims
Half Time
45'
Dimitri Lienard
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
17
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
6
Shots off Goal
5
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
