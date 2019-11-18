Livescore Match Center
18/11/19
22:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Sweden
1 : 0
Faroe Islands
2nd Half
- 49:19
29'
Sebastian Andersson
1 - 0
Atli Gregersen
45'
45'
Mattias Svanberg
45'
Victor Nilsson Lindeloef
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
4
6
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
10
0
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
15
1
Medical Treatment
6
2
Yellow Cards
1
