07/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Sweden
3 : 0
Malta
Finished
2'
Robin Quaison
1 - 0
Luke Montebello
35'
50'
Viktor Claesson
2 - 0
81'
Alexander Isak
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
0
11
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
1
29
Cross Attacks
7
9
Fouls
14
16
Free Kicks
15
3
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
13
6
Offsides
2
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
9
10
Shots off Goal
2
12
Shots on Goal
0
3
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
6
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019