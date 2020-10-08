Livescore Match Center
08/10/20
19:15
Friendly Games:
Friendly International
Russia
0 : 2
Sweden
2nd Half
- 88:43
0 - 1
Alexander Isak
21'
0 - 2
Mattias Johansson
73'
86'
Daler Kuzyaev
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
0
22
Cross Attacks
7
17
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
24
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
10
7
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
3
6
Substitutions
5
15
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
