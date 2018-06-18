|18/06/18
|15:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Sweden
|0 : 0
|South Korea
|2nd Half - 48:43
|Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 44,899. Sweden are unbeaten in their 4 previous head to heads against South Korea (won 2, drew 2).
It is their 1st encounter at a World Cup finals.Swedens joint-biggest win was a 12-0 victory against South Korea in the 1948 Olympic Games. Sweden have qualified for their 12th World Cup - their 1rst since 2006, knocking out Italy in the play offs. South Korea are unbeaten in their last 4 opening matches at World Cups (won 3, drew 1).