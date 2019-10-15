Livescore Match Center
15/10/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Sweden
1 : 1
Spain
Finished
50'
Marcus Berg
1 - 0
Daniel Ceballos
69'
Fabian
81'
81'
Kristoffer Olsson
Rodri
89'
89'
Marcus Berg
1 - 1
Rodrigo
90'+2
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
3
5
Corner Kicks
11
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
44
18
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
19
1
Goals
1
9
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
28%
Ball Possession
72%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
6
2
Shots off Goal
5
7
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
9
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
5
2
Yellow Cards
3
