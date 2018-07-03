|03/07/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Round 16
|Sweden
|0 : 0
|Switzerland
|1st Half - 21:46
|F1/E2. Knock out.
Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 64,468.
Sidelined Players: Midfielder Sebastian Larsson is suspended. SWITZERLAND - Fabian Schar & Captain Stephan Lichtsteiner are both serving one game ban. 1st time these sides have met in a major tournament. The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Malmo in 2002. R Hodgson was the Swiss coach the last time England beat Sweden.