24/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Round 16
Sweden W
1 : 0
Canada W
2nd Half
- 58:34
45'
Fridolina Rolfoe
55'
Stina Blackstenius
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
14
5
Fouls
2
4
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
2
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
27
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
