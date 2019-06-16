16/06/19
16:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Sweden W
2 : 0
Thailand W
1st Half
- 27:51
6'
Linda Sembrant
1 - 0
19'
Kosovare Asllani
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
2
2
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
2
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
