20/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Sweden W
0 : 1
USA W
1st Half
- 08:43
0 - 1
Lindsey Horan
3'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
2
Cross Attacks
3
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
28%
Ball Possession
72%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
