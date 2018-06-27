|27/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Switzerland
|1 : 0
|Costa Rica
|1st Half - 39:47
|Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 43,319. Switzerland & Costa Rica will be meeting for the 3rd time and for the 1st time at a major tournament. Both nations have recorded 1 win each; Switzerland defeated Costa Rica 2-0 in 2006, before Costa Rica recorded a 1-0 victory in 2010. Costa Rica are winless in their last 5 World Cup matches (W0 D3 L2), failing to score in 4 of those.