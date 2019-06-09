09/06/19
16:00
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A Final Stage
Switzerland
0 : 0
England
1st Half
- 06:04
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
0
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019