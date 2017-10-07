|07/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Switzerland
|3 : 0
|Hungary
|Half Time
|Venue: St. Jakob Park, Basel. Referee : Paolo Tagliavento (ITA).
Assistant referees : Alessandro Giallatini (ITA) & Filippo Meli (ITA).
Fourth official : Marco Guida (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Switzerland certain to finish in top 2 and at worst will be in play offs. Switzerland have a 100% record after 8 matches. Switzerland defeated Hungary 3-2 in Budapest one year ago. Hungary cannot finish any high