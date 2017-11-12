|12/11/17
|19:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 2R (P.OFFS)
|Switzerland
|0 : 0
|Northern Ireland
|Finished
|First leg (1-0).
Venue: St. Jakob-Park, Basel.
Referee : Felix Brych (GER).
Assistant referees : Mark Borsch (GER) & Stefan Lupp (GER).
Fourth official : Felix Zwayer (GER).
MATCH SUMMARY : Only other meetings were friendlies: 1-0 Northern Ireland home win (1998), 0-0 Zurich draw (2004).
Swiss have won 9 competitive home games since 2-0 loss to England in September 2014. Northern Ireland have won 2 of their last 3 competitive away matches, conceding just once.