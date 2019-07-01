01/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Tanzania
0 : 3
Algeria
Finished
0 - 1
Islam Slimani
35'
0 - 2
Adam Ounas
39'
0 - 3
Adam Ounas
45'+2
47'
Adi Yussuf
Hichem Boudaoui
74'
Rafik Halliche
77'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
3
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
2
10
Cross Attacks
20
8
Fouls
25
29
Free Kicks
14
0
Goals
3
12
Goal Attempts
6
6
Offsides
4
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
10
1
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
33
Throwins
13
4
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
2
