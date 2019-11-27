Livescore Match Center
27/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Tianjin Songjiang
1 : 0
Dalian Aerbin
1st Half
- 26:12
13'
Xu Yang
1 - 0
22'
Alan
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
5
3
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
