05/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Tianjin Songjiang
1 : 2
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2nd Half
- 68:33
5'
Xu Yang
1 - 0
1 - 1
Dinghao Yan
16'
Ji-soo Park
34'
Zhunyi Gao
64'
1 - 2
Paulinho
68'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
4
8
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
8
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
1
23
Throwins
11
4
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
