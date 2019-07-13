13/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Tianjin Songjiang
2 : 2
Shenzhen Ruby FC
Finished
0 - 1
John Mary
31'
45'
Renatinho
1 - 1
51'
Junsheng Yao
2 - 1
John Mary
62'
Wei Qiao
67'
2 - 2
John Mary
79'
Zhen Ge
81'
Cheikh M'bengue
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
30
Cross Attacks
21
10
Fouls
20
21
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
7
6
Shots off Goal
5
9
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
15
Throwins
20
1
Medical Treatment
6
0
Yellow Cards
4
