28/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Tianjin Songjiang
1 : 0
Tianjin Teda
Finished
Hao Rong
3'
28'
Chenglin Zhang
55'
Junsheng Yao
1 - 0
Fan Yang
60'
79'
Cheng Zhang
82'
Junsheng Yao
88'
Lisheng Liao
Johnathan
90'
90'
Xiaolong Wang
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
26
18
Fouls
16
17
Free Kicks
18
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
2
12
Throwins
14
5
Medical Treatment
0
5
Yellow Cards
3
