02/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Tianjin Teda
1 : 2
Beijing Guoan
2nd Half
- 54:07
0 - 1
Renato Augusto
6'
15'
Johnathan
1 - 1
28'
Wangsong Tan
1 - 2
Ziming Wang
48'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
11
5
Fouls
4
6
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
6
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
7
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
