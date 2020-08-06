Livescore Match Center
06/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Tianjin Teda
0 : 1
Beijing Guoan
Half Time
0 - 1
Alan
39'
Dabao Yu
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
8
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
2
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
