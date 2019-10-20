Livescore Match Center
20/10/19
10:30
China:
Super League
Tianjin Teda
0 : 0
Beijing Renhe
Half Time
Nizamdin Ependi
37'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
1
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
