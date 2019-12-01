Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Tianjin Teda
2 : 0
Chongqing Lifan
2nd Half
- 72:40
59'
Sandro Wagner
1 - 0
61'
Yang Cao
65'
Yang Cao (pen)
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
4
4
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
10
12
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
16
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
10
4
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
2
20
Throwins
12
7
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
0
