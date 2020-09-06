Livescore Match Center
06/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Tianjin Teda
0 : 2
Chongqing Lifan
1st Half
- 22:49
0 - 1
Alan Kardec
1'
Dilmurat Mawlanyaz
8'
0 - 2
Adrian Mierzejewski
22'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
8
0
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
5
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
