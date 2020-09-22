Livescore Match Center
22/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Tianjin Teda
0 : 0
Hebei Zhongji
1st Half
- 17:50
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
7
Cross Attacks
2
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0


